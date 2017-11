Remy Ma recruited Lil Kim for her hard-hitting new single “Wake Me Up,” the first preview of the Bronx rapper’s upcoming second LP, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, out in early 2018.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Remy Ma Preview New LP With Gritty Lil Kim Collaboration, ‘Wake Me Up’

Via:: Rolling Stone