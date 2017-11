Sia pledges her love to a snowman in the latest track from her forthcoming holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas.

“Snowman” is a lilting piano ballad with a light, shuffling beat. “I want you to know that I’m never leaving/ ‘Cause I miss the snow, ’til death we’ll be freezing,” Sia sings. The distant threat of a warm

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Sia’s New Christmas Love Song, ‘Snowman’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone