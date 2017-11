Albert Hammond Jr. reimagined “The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot,” the 1937 Christmas song popularized by Vera Lynn and Nat King Cole, as part of Amazon’s annual Indie for the Holidays music series. Midway through the track, the Strokes guitarist segues into the chorus from George

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. Combine George Harrison, Christmas Songs

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone