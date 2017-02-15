By Joel Reichenberger

Anger and frustration had already been coursing through Christian Carson for 24 hours when he was called to the podium at the state wrestling tournament at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

The rest of the 2016 medalists in the 195-weight bracket took their places beside him, some, including the new state champion, Brandon Anderson, from Sedgwick County, still glistening with sweat from their final match.

Carson, who finished sixth, was in jeans and a letter jacket, his final match …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today