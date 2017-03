Sunday, March 12, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. A bouncer removed the man from the premises. Officers helped mediate the situation.

1:50 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:28 a.m. Officers were called

