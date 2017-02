By Teresa Ristow

The next Steamboat Springs Middle School principal should have no trouble finding her way around campus.

Heidi Chapman-Hoy has worked at the school for more than 16 years, first as a teacher and for the last 3 1/2 years as assistant principal.

She was selected this week to fill the role of principal beginning with the 2017-18 school year. She will replace outgoing principal Jerry Buelter, who is retiring at the end of this school …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today