By John F. Russell

The best high school ski racers in the state — more than 350 athletes — will converge on Steamboat Springs beginning Wednesday afternoon hoping to earn team points, top individual finishes, and for one lucky team, the title of Colorado State High School Skiing Champion.

“I’ve never been to state; this is my first year,” said Steamboat Springs High School freshman Ella Pietras, who will be competing in the Alpine events. “I’m hoping to get top …read more

