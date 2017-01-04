By Joel Reichenberger



Steamboat and Soroco wrestling

Saturday at Eagle Valley tournament

The Sailors and Rams won’t exactly be easing themselves back into competition, but instead, getting a good dose of regional wrestling when they travel to Eagle Valley High School for a tournament.

Steamboat will see three other regionals teams, Eagle Valley, Middle Park and Summit, while Soroco will see two, Hotchkiss and North Park.

The regional tournament is still more than a month away, but now back from winter …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today