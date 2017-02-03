Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

5:11 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

7:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person concerned about moose at Soda Creek Elementary School.

9:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. Police found the …read more

