Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
5:11 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.
7:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person concerned about moose at Soda Creek Elementary School.
9:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. Police found the …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
