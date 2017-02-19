By Joel Reichenberger

Steamboat Springs High School sports fans better clear their calendar for Wednesday.

The playoff brackets for both high school basketball and hockey were released Sunday, and the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball and hockey teams will begin their postseason play at home, and both will play Wednesday evening.

The boys basketball team will play at 5 p.m. at Steamboat Springs High School, while the hockey team will take on Rampart at 6:15 p.m. at Howelsen Ice …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today