By Scott Franz

Greg Koehler said it’s tough driving into downtown Steamboat Springs after dark this month and seeing the beloved neon rabbit in front of his business suffering from a broken jaw

In the wee hours of Feb. 2, a group of hooligans arrived at the smiling Rabbit Ears Motel sign throwing snowballs and wanting to take a photo of someone atop the piece of history.

They left leaving one of the city’s historic landmarks broken, shattered and hard …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today