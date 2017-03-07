Most people would agree that the Affordable Care Act or ACA is not a perfect piece of legislation. However, I believe that the risks of eliminating the benefits of Medicaid expansion, which is part of ACA, deserve more attention.

Access to healthcare is the primary intended purpose for expanding Medicaid. If low income, uninsured individuals become insured, they would no longer have to use the emergency room for their primary health care — a very expensive …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today