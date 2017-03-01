By Matt Stensland

The largest hotel in Steamboat Springs had a grand problem over the weekend.

After several days, guests at The Steamboat Grand were able to take hot showers again Tuesday.

The 328-room Steamboat Grand is partially owned and operated by Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. Company spokeswoman Loryn Kasten said the two boilers that produce hot water for the hotel went out Friday night.

The hotel had to wait for a part to fully repair the boilers.

Via:: Steamboat Today