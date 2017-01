By Matt Stensland

Routt County Search and Rescue member Jay Bowman now has a long plate with 13 screws holding his shattered arm together, some broken bones in his leg and five staples in the back of his head to remind him of the avalanche that nearly took his life Jan. 12 on Buffalo Mountain.

“It’s not my first rodeo with rehab,” the 54-year-old Steamboat resident said while telling the story of how the volunteer rescuer himself needed to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today