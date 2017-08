Last month, Spotify reported that it has 60 million subscribers – a 100 percent jump from last year (its closest competitor, Apple Music, has 27 million). Streaming revenue has jumped from $1.8 billion to $3.8 billion in two years, and its users like being turned on to new music: More than half of Spotify users listen to the service’s

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: How Spotify Playlists Create Hits

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone