By Tom Ross

On. Nov. 10, the Routt County Board of Commissioners gained a sense of what a new, multi-million-dollar Human Services building on Sixth Street might entail.

Steamboat Architectural Associates principal Bill Rangitsch and Erica Swissler Hewitt, the firm’s manager, presented commissioners with the results of a building needs assessment, intended to inventory the space needs of the county department for the next 20 years.

What they learned is that the Human Services Department needs more secure interview rooms, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today