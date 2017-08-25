Coldplay, Mary J. Blige and Lady Antebellum are among the artists to postpone Houston-area shows Friday as the region braces for the arrival of Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to reach Category 3 status by the time in makes landfall.

On Thursday night, Coldplay warned fans that, while they were in Houston, they were “ready to play if we’re told it’s ok, but equally ready to cancel.”

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hurricane Harvey: Coldplay, …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone