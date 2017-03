By Tom Ross

It’s only the third week in March but a spate of unusually mild temperatures has brought about change on the ice at Stagecoach and Steamboat Lake state parks, suggesting anglers may soon be putting away their ice augers to fish in water.

The ice at 1,055-acre Steamboat Lake is solid enough that Kirk Mahaffey in the information center said an ice fishing clinic was held near the marina March 18 and anglers encountered 2 1/2 feet …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today