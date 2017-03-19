Saturday, March 18, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

2:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near the intersection of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

3:32 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:03 a.m. Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping near the intersection of 12th Street and Crawford Avenue.



