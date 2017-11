At an industry panel in 1992, radio host Rick Dees explained the popularity of Right Said Fred’s tongue-in-cheek disco confection “I’m Too Sexy”: “Everyone is so busy they don’t have time to devote to memorize [rap songs]. With Right Said Fred you know he is too sexy for a dozen things, and in a week I can memorize that.”

The song’s upbeat vibe and simple, percussive lyrics helped it

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: ‘I’m …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone