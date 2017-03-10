By Joel Reichenberger

There’s little or no financially solvent future in competitive Telemark skiing, and, from time to time, that’s something Lyta Foulk, a senior at Steamboat Springs High School and a member of the U.S. Telemark Ski Team, has considered.

“I’ve wondered whether Telemark had the same recognition and sponsorship as other sports, whether it could have been something I pursued as a full career,” she said this week.

It doesn’t, and she isn’t, but speaking soon after what, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today