By Joel Reichenberger

The most frustrating part of wrestling meets these days for Steamboat Springs High School coach Travis Bryant is the fact that they’re only about half what he thinks they should be for his team.

Injuries and illness continue to dog the Sailors this month, and those issues limited the team Saturday at the Evergreen Invitational.

The Sailors gladly welcomed back one of their most seasoned wrestlers, senior Matthew Hansen, who missed the first half of the season …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today