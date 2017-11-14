A plane just crashed in Atlanta. Well, sort of.21 Savage is holed up in his colossal house on the city’s northwest side,having some fun with his favorite new hobby: a flight simulator, the same onepilots use. “It’s really easy, actually,” he says, taking off hisheadset. The gravel-voiced rapper is relaxing after a busy few months that includedthe release of his explosive, moody

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Inside 21 Savage’s ‘Plain Jane’ Swagger

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone