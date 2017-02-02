The CEO of Intrawest, owner of Steamboat Ski Area, stayed hush-hush Thursday about any potential sale of the company.
“We really don’t comment on market speculation or rumors, so sorry, but we can’t do that,” CEO Tom Marano said during a conference call to discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings.
On Jan. 13, Reuters reported the company was exploring the sale as its stock price reached an all-time high.
The news agency was citing sources who wanted to remain …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
