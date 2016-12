By Scott Franz

The city of Steamboat Springs’ decision to give the new owners of the Iron Horse $267,000 for providing public access to the Yampa River isn’t sitting well with a former city councilwoman and some community members.

Sonja Macys, who served on the council when the city sold the Iron Horse, said the developers who purchased the property last year implied that public river access was included at no cost to the city when they pitched the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today