By Matt Stensland

Steamboat Springs fireworks enthusiast Tim Borden is ready to make history again Saturday when he launches what is believed to be the heaviest firework ever launched in North America.

“We’re sure that there’s going to be an explosion in the mortar, and then what happens after that is exciting for all of us to see,” said Borden, who buys the Winter Carnival fireworks every year on behalf of Yampa Valley Bank.

The monster 48-inch shell weighs in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today