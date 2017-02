By Joel Reichenberger

The season now rests on one game for the Soroco High School girls basketball team.

The Rams lost Friday in the Class 2A District 5 tournament, falling to Meeker 59-49 in the district semifinal.

The loss drops Soroco to the consolation game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday against Rangely.

A win would allow Soroco to advance to the regional tournament. A loss would end the season.

“We have to play hard,” coach David Bruner said. “We didn’t play …read more

