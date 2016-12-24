The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 17

No arrests

Sunday, Dec. 18

Scott W. Contessa, 25 — fugitive of justice (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Eva G. Lyles, 32 — DUI, driving under the influence of drugs (SSPD)

Monday, Dec. 19

Anthony J. Cordova, 25 — two counts of fugitive of justice (Colorado State Patrol)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Leiner G. Cascante, 26 — fugitive …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today