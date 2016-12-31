The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Charles L. Harrill, 43 — failure to appear (Colorado State Patrol)
Sunday, Dec. 25
Michael A. Coleman, 34 — fugitive of justice, felony first-degree assault, resisting officer, violation of protection order, two counts of child abuse, harassment (Hayden Police Department)
Miguel A. Estrella- Avalos, 41 — fugitive of justice (Steamboat Springs Police …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
