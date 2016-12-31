The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Charles L. Harrill, 43 — failure to appear (Colorado State Patrol)

Sunday, Dec. 25

Michael A. Coleman, 34 — fugitive of justice, felony first-degree assault, resisting officer, violation of protection order, two counts of child abuse, harassment (Hayden Police Department)

Miguel A. Estrella- Avalos, 41 — fugitive of justice (Steamboat Springs Police …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today