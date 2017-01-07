The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Richard J. Gliniecki, 57 — harassment (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Sunday, Jan. 1

Ellen Gilkerson, 27 — DUI, speeding, no proof of insurance (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sean A. Pellman, 18 — DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, open alcohol beverage container, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)

Monday, Jan. 2

Shawn M. Ferrell, 27 — …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today