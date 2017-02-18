Saturday, Feb. 11
Richard J. Ricciardi, 49 — DUI, no proof of insurance, failed to display lights (Colorado State Patrol)
Sunday, Feb. 12
Emily E. Fahy, 25 — DUI, speeding, DUI per se (CSP)
Monday, Feb. 13
Michael A. Pinsker, 47 — fugitive of justice (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
William J. Wiley, 30 — fugitive of justice, speeding, driving under restraint (RCSO)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Kelly N. Baxter, 26 — obstruction of telephone service, violation of protection order, harassment (RCSO)
Donald R. Edwards, 67 …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
