The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Joseph L. Pappas, 25 — weaving, failed to signal, DUI (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Mitchell J. Sauer, 25 — headlamps defective, DUI, DUI per se (Colorado State Patrol)

Eric R. Barr, 19 — felony second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, felony false imprisonment, felony third-degree assault, obstruction of telephone service, two …read more

