The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Andrew S. Balvanz, 26 — felony aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, theft (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sunday, Feb. 5

David M. Apple, 38 — DUI, possession of dangerous weapon (SSPD)

Jodee M. Dike, 34 — fugitive of justice (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

James P. Metz, 24 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)