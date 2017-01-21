The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 14

No arrests

Sunday, Jan. 15

Keith M. Allen, 43 — harassment (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Jade A. Citron, 18 — failure to appear (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Ethan J. Culey, 23 — harassment, criminal mischief, obstruction of telephone service, third-degree assault (RCSO)

Timothy L. Durham, 29 — fugitive of justice, DUI, careless driving, driving …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today