The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Miguel B. Molina, 23 — felony criminal impersonation, theft (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sunday, Jan. 22

Collin D. Bodi, 22 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Reece A. Clay, 30 — no proof of insurance, defective taillight, DUI (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Dean A. Martin, 55 — DUI (SSPD)

Xavier A. Veille, 32 — third-degree …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today