The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Stephanie A. Diedrick, 24 — DUI, DUI per se, displayed expired license plate (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Eduardo M. Gamborino, 20 — DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, drove without valid license (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Jonathan S. Kelley, 28 — DUI, DUI per se (SSPD)

William M. Redford, 22 — driver …read more

