The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Anthony R. Perez, 48 — criminal mischief (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Francisco G. Yanez, 28 — DUI, careless driving, drove without valid drivers license (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Alicia M. Fetters, 26 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Riley D. Hutchison, 18 — felony second-degree introducing contraband (RCSO)

Duane E. Newton, 47 — fugitive

