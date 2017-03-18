The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, March 11
Shawn T. Bond, 24 — disorderly conduct (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Graham R. Goodwin, 25 — disorderly conduct (SSPD)
Sunday, March 12
Anna P. Gale, 24 — DUI, DUI per se, speeding, no proof of insurance (Colorado State Patrol)
Monday, March 13
Zachary A. Jensen, 27 — harassment (SSPD)
Louis J. Carroccia, 50 — possession …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement