The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, March 11

Shawn T. Bond, 24 — disorderly conduct (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Graham R. Goodwin, 25 — disorderly conduct (SSPD)

Sunday, March 12

Anna P. Gale, 24 — DUI, DUI per se, speeding, no proof of insurance (Colorado State Patrol)

Monday, March 13

Zachary A. Jensen, 27 — harassment (SSPD)

Louis J. Carroccia, 50 — possession …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today