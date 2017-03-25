The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, March 18

Rosemary N. Coleman, 32 — criminal mischief, resisting officer (Hayden Police Department)

Elliott E. Fife, 21 — DUI, DUI per se, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)

Clovis F. Harper, 54 — felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Travis L. Jones, 40 — fugitive of justice, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today