The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, March 25

No arrests

Sunday, March 26

Peter T. Lordan, 26 — DUI, speeding (Colorado State Patrol)

Sarah A. Mielke, 38 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Monday, March 27

No arrests

Tuesday, March 28

David M. Cherry, 25 — third-degree assault (SSPD)

Travis M. Kohn, 33 — possession drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to distribute, fugitive …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today