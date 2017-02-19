A longtime Steamboat Springs resident who spent her career helping and caring for others is the recipient of this year’s Hazie Werner Award for Excellence.
Jane Howell will be honored during a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haymaker Clubhouse.
“It’s very humbling,” Howell, who came to Steamboat in 1980, said. “I was very surprised.”
Each year, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. honors a female community member who represents the ideals of Hazie Werner, a legend …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
