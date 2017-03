To the editor:

I am not ashamed for anything I do. I am sad people in this town would shame me to hell even if I have never met them. I would be ashamed of myself for judging those who choose whichever pleasure in life.

I don’t like how meth/heroin ruins this town more than marijuana.

At 25 years of age, I am about as addicted to cannabis as I am food, thirst or comfort. It does …read more

