Last week, Ron Tutt, best known as Elvis Presley’s drummer from 1969 to 1977, did something he hadn’t done in nearly 40 years: He listened to the Jerry Garcia Band’s Cats Under the Stars. Appreciated as Garcia’s most fully realized and produced solo album outside the Grateful Dead, Cats Under the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Jerry Garcia Band’s Ron Tutt Looks Back on ‘Cats Under the Stars’ Sessions

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone