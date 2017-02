By Jimmy Westlake

As the moon orbits the Earth, it occasionally will pass in front of a bright star and hide it from view, an event called an occultation. There are only four bright stars along the moon’s path that can be eclipsed from time to time. They are Alpha Leonis (Regulus), Alpha Virginis (Spica), Alpha Scorpii (Antares) and Alpha Tauri (Aldebaran).

Mark your calendar now. Early on the evening of Saturday, March 4, the first

