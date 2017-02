By John F. Russell

He wasn’t one of the favorites to win at this year’s Colorado State High School Skiing Championships, but that didn’t stop the crowd from cheering for Middle Park skier Sam Parker as he made his way down the steep-pitched face of Howelsen Hill last Friday.

It was the freshman ski racer’s first taste of championships skiing, and though the 15-year-old didn’t win a title in his two races, he did manage to capture more than …read more

