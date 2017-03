By John F. Russell

Sue White can’t recall the first time she went skiing, but over the past 30 years, she’s fallen in love with racing down snow-covered slopes and testing her skills between the gates of a race course.

“It’s my thing,” White will tell you with a huge smile on her face. “I ski twice a week on Sundays and Tuesdays.”

The longtime Steamboat Springs resident, who is enrolled in Horizons, has gotten pretty good during …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today