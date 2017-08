A judge awarded Lynyrd Skynyrd a permanent injunction to block an unauthorized biopic about the Southern rockers.

Production on Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash – based on the life of former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle – will permanently shut down after the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Judge Blocks Former Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer’s Planned Biopic

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone