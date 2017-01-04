By Scott Franz

A judge has taken issue with the Steamboat Springs City Council’s approval of a controversial downtown apartment project, saying the city’s elected officials did not follow city rules when they endorsed the development.

District Court Judge Shelley Hill thinks the council failed to lay out the facts and findings that supported its approval of the 60-unit development, which required several variances to city code and was criticized by some community members for its large size and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today