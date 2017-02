I am a 58-year-old small business owner and Colorado taxpayer. I have worked since I was 16.

Thirty-seven years ago I first purchased health insurance through my employer and have been continuously covered ever since. This is my first year on ACA.

Nine years ago I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. After eight surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, I am left with many side effects. I have maxed out my deductible eight …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today