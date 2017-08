The jury in the Taylor Swift groping trial ruled in favor of the singer and her mother Monday, rejecting a radio DJ’s claims that they unjustly had him fired from his job after allegedly groping the singer during a 2013 backstage meet-and-greet.

In addition to siding against David Mueller’s $3 million

